Tension ahead of France – Turkey Euro showdown

ADVERTISEMENT

France host Turkey in a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday with the teams vying for top spot in group H and diplomatic tension simmering between the two nations after Turkey’s bombardment of Syrian Kurds this week.

With three games to go in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, the sides have 18 points each ahead of Monday’s showdown at the Stade de France but Turkey top the group on the head-to-head rule after their 2-0 defeat of Les Blues in Konya in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

French striker Olivier Giroud says the 2018 world champions “want to put that right (the defeat), as a matter of pride because of what happened over there”.

France will be missing two key players in Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, who are both injured, and will be hoping Barcelona recruit Antoine Griezmann can refind his sharpest form.

Looming large over the game, however, will be security issues and international diplomatic relations as France decried Turkish military interventions in Syria this week and blocked arms sales to them.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App