Teni, Fireboy, others to perform at NickFest 2019 as kids’ favourite Nick characters arrive Lagos

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teni the entertainer; Pop singer, Fireboy and Hip-Hop artist, Rema are set to perform at this year’s edition of Nickelodeon Africa’s NickFest billed for September 28 – 29, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

According to the organisers, Rubble and Skye from Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as well as Shimmer and Shine have arrived Lagos in time for fun-filled family festival, powered by Maltina.

Parents alongside their children, who will be attending, are expected to also meet ‘Happy’ the Mascot and some other Nickelodeon’s superstars.

They said the entertainment packed event will be hosted by Nigerian radio presenter, Mannie Essien and will be co-hosted by talented Nigerian child singer, Amarachi Uyanne, also popularly called Amarachi Dance.

They noted that the two-day event is open to pre-schoolers, primary school goers, tweens, teens and everyone in general, including parents.

“This year, families can anticipate an amazing character lineup and performances by Nickelodeon’s International superstar characters.

“Consequently, kids and parents can look forward to a captivating weekend at this year’s NickFest Nigeria 2019 as it promises to be packed with loads of family fun and entertainment.

“Kids will also enjoy engaging with ‘Happy’ who will perform his very own show for the first time, a welcome delight to kids and parents at Maltina Happy Land.

“One of the major highlights of NickFest will be the Celebrity Slime Challenge, which will feature popular personalities getting slimed green,” they stated.

It would be recalled that last year, some of Nigeria’s top entertainers such as IK Osakidouwa and Sensei Uche, among others were slimed several times, as the event also serves as an avenue for children to have fun and create cherished family memories with their parents and older siblings.

