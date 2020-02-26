Ten Northerners

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR

He is President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, serving a second term. He is under pressure to demonstrate that he is in control of his administration and can rally the nation’s defence capacities to roll back an apparent resurgence of the insurgency he claimed to have destroyed many times in the past. His once formidable support among fellow northerners is dramatically evaporating owing to widespread disenchantment with failure to protect citizens from banditry, kidnappings, communal conflicts and older threats. The low-intensity civil war involving his closest circle, all of them Northerners, is now questioning his leadership qualities and sensitivities to public perceptions. He still has three years to go, a period that will test the resilience of the Nigerian state and a democratic process already crippled by abuse. President Buhari has lowered the bar in perceptions that Northerners generally led the nation well in the past.

Abubakar Shekau

He is the leader of the oldest faction of the Boko Haram insurgency that appears to have found a new lease of life, fighting back and poking fingers at President Buhari, selected targets and the nation. He embodies the terrible plague that has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions, de-populated hundreds of towns and villages, kept large populations under his control and inspired the internationalisation of a hitherto local conflict. Shekau’s band and allies have thrust security at the heart of Nigerian politics, effectively determining the fall and rise of national leaders. The resistance of the insurgency has raised worrying doubts over the capacities of the Nigerian military and the sincerity of the political leadership to eliminating it. Even if defeated soon, it will take the best part of the next two decades to deal with its effects on local communities and the nation.

Malam Abba Kyari

He holds an appointed position as Chief of Staff to the President. Part mystique, part reality, he is the face of the grip of a handful of Northerners who serve as gatekeepers and managers of a President who is either stubbornly loyal to them, or is blissfully unaware of the interest around their activities. Kyari has survived all palace assaults, in part because of the forces that prop him and his intimate knowledge of the President. Kyari will continue to sink or swim with the President, and appears content to draw much of the flack aimed at the administration.

Almajiri

This child-beggar-scholar-of sorts is a thriving relic of the conflict of values that refuse to die or be born in the North. He is beginning to draw more that the usual attention from an elite more concerned over the security threat he poses as an adult than the waste he represents to society. The Almajiri represents the biggest cumulative failure of the Northern elite to modify dominant values which represent major drawbacks to the region’s development, and set the region on a progressive trajectory that balances continuity and change. Attempting to eliminate Almajiri will pitch a weakly-rooted political elite against old and powerful reactionary adversaries. The former lacks the will and the resources to win. The latter has only its stout resistance to sell. Outside these two forces, the North lacks the capacity to push for change around Almajir. Almajiri will continue to shame and threaten the North.

Sultan, Emirs, Chiefs

This category of Northerners is in the final stages of being permanently subdued by a political system that had always been hostile to their powers. They still serve purposes of creating illusions that the Northerner cherishes his cultural heritage, and are useful at public events and festivals when they create a semblance of dignity among the less-discerning elements, and in circles that still weep over a lost past. On those rare occasions when one or two of them show their hands in the dangerous Nigerian partisan manoeuvres which take no prisoners, they are strongly reminded that while they may mean something to simple folk, they are regarded in political circles as major players who should win or lose along with partisan interests. Many of the members of this diminishing asset are superior in all indices of good leaders to governors, but they sit on the wrong throne under current circumstances. The only rulers who wield power in the North are the President and Governors, and they decide the place of tradition in the lives of Northerners.

The Bandit and the Kidnapper

A relatively new phenomenon, the bandit and the kidnapper, have become the most pervasive testament to the failure of the Nigerian state to protect citizens. They also highlight the total collapse of the elaborate and time-tested structures and values predating but incorporated by colonial rule, which served to administer and secure communities in most of the North. These criminals have converted the North’s assets in the form of vast land mass into dangerous ungoverned territories, and huge population as a major liability abandoned to the most rudimentary levels of social existence. They have exposed the weakest link in state-citizen relations, triggering a frenzy in quarrels over policing the nation. Long after these quarrels are settled, the North will continue to bleed from bandit and kidnapper activity because its own capacities to react and recover are severely weakened.

Prof Ango Abdullahi

He is the octogenarian who heads a motley group of elderly Northerners who periodically grab attention for speaking out against the failures of President Buhari and northern governors to deal with problems of the region. He symbolises the poverty of leadership in the North and the failure of the democratic process to take root and marginalise very old politicians who take up a lot of space for people without political mandates. Ango’s group and others like it will continue to raise voices at the spreading disquiet over the limitations of President Buhari on improving security and management of the economy.

The Northern woman

A recent survey claimed that 87% of the nation’s poor are Northerners. It will not be committing a sin to say that in all probability, the vast majority of that percentage is women. Most Northern women have no education, no skills, no trades, no powers to change their circumstances, and no champions to demand major changes that will make them relevant and active beyond increasing the population. The North will never develop without releasing the full potential of its women into the economy and the political process.

The Northern Youth

No group has more at stake in real and rapid changes in the economic fortunes and the security environment of the North than its young. It will pay for its huge and growing population in circumstances of shrinking opportunities; the abuse and indifference of previous and current leaders, and the failure of much of the old North to give way to a new and growing region without dangerous faultiness around faith, region and class.

Poverty

Poverty is basically Northern. A region literally sitting on wealth is decaying from neglect, indifference, poor leadership and insecurity. The rest of the nation will not wait for the North to catch up. The rest of Nigeria will either run away from the North, or attempt to force upon it the status of a permanent liability which it will be powerless to reject. The future of the entire nation is threatened by the extreme poverty of the North.

Abubakar can be reached at jm1bukar@gmail.com

