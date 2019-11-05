Telecoms companies are robbing Nigerians – Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, on Tuesday, said that the telecommunications companies operating in Nigeria were robbing Nigerians.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC Lagos Central), stated this during a budget defense by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

“The Telecommunications companies are robbing Nigerians of their hard earned money,” Oluremi said.

She said that the Senate did everything possible to ensure that Nigerians using their services got value for their money.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Dambata, said that the NCC was working hard to ensure that all the 774 Local government areas in Nigeria have a broadband.

He said the Commission will ensure quality services are given to Nigerians, so that the people will have value for their money.

Dambata, who also pointed out that multiple taxation was negatively affecting them, stated that they had stopped the USSD billing.

“There is no USSD billing. In fact, the Minister said that it has been cancelled. No consumer is being charged on the USSD,” he said.

