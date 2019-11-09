TEENS AND 21ST CENTURY CHALLENGES

Again, in our continuous quest for mentoring, we were on Monday, October 7 at yet another youth event – 2019 TEENS CONFERENCE organised by ‘Minds-In-The-Making’ (MIM), a youth NGO, at Kano’s Afficent Event Centre. The founder of the NGO, Khadija Muhammad Monguno (khadijamm24@gmail.com) a Level 300 student of Bayero University, Kano, reports on the conference…

