Teenagers on diet are at high risk of developing anxiety, depression – Research

ADVERTISEMENT

A new Australian research on Tuesday revealed that teenagers, who put themselves on diets, are at a higher risk of developing depression and anxiety.

The research also revealed that under a professionally administered obesity treatment programme, symptoms of mental illness are more likely to decrease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Examining a total of 44 studies, dietician and lead author of the findings, Hiba Jebeile from the University of Sydney, said that without professional help, self-induced dieting can sometimes be damaging.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“Our review looked at all studies that had conducted obesity treatment programmes in children and adolescents and also measured depression or anxiety at the beginning of the intervention, at completion or at follow-up.

“We found that there was a small reduction in symptoms of depression and anxiety in children and adolescents.

“We think that the structure and support provided in a professionally run programme is one of the reasons we have seen this improvement,’’ Jebeile said.

The lead author said that with one in four young people in Australia, now either overweight or obese, it’s important that children and adolescents who are concerned about their weight, don’t try and diet on their own.

“We suggest they talk to their general practitioner (doctor) or a dietician, experienced in working with young people, who can provide them with advice on the type of changes that might be beneficial for them.’’ (Xinhua/NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App