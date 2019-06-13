Teenagers arraigned over conspiracy, theft

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police, on Thursday dragged two teenagers before Sharia Court l sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The police counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Shu’aibu told the court that the matter was reported to the anti vandalism unit of the police command, Kaduna, by one Abdulmalik Umar of WW24 Vio road, Kawo.

He said that the teenagers broke into the resident of the complainant on April 27 at about 2am when he and his family were asleep.

“The teenagers stole his infinix hot 6 mobile phones valued N57,000 and one Geonee F103 which value is yet to be known and a touch light.

“In the course of investigation, the phones were tracked and traced to their locations and found in their custody which led to their arrest.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspects confessed to committing the crime. These crimes contravened sections 59, 334 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2007.”

The defendants, Ibrahim Dahiru, 21, and Yakubu Abdullahi, 22, of Lafia road, Kawo, Kaduna, accepted the allegations against them and pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy.

“Have mercy on us your lordship, it’s the work of the devil,” the defendants said.

The Judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal ordered that the two accused persons be remanded in custody pending when they could get a surety to bail them.

He said that the surety must be a civil servant on Grade Level 12.

The judge adjourned the case till June 18 and ordered the police counsel to come along with the exhibit for judgement. (NAN)

