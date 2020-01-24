Teenager in police net over defilement of 3-yr-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Sokoto yesterday arrested a teenager, one Abubakar Sadiq for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl.

The State Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Kaoje confirmed the arrest while speaking with journalists in Sokoto.

He said the girl’s mother reported the case on Wednesday at Unguwar Rogo Police Station that her three-year-old daughter returned home naked and crying.

According to him, the little girl complained that one of her neighbours, Abubakar Sadiq forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“When confronted, the suspect took to his heels but was early this morning (Thursday) arrested by the police and victim’s pant recovered,” CP Kaoje stated.

He, however, said the investigation was in progress.

