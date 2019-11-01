Teenager in court for refusing to pay bill for 31 bottles of wine

ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old man, Stanley Paul, who allegedly consumed 31 bottles of ”Andre Wine” with friends in a Lagos Hotel and refused to pay, on Friday appeared in a Magistrate Court in Ojo, Lagos.

The police charged Paul with three counts of conspiracy, breach of the peace and theft, punishable under the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant in company of his friends, now at large committed the offence on Oct. 13.

He alleged that the defendant and his friends drank 31 bottles of wine at the Regional Hotel Bar, located in the Ojo Magisterial district and refused to pay N93,000.

Uche said that the complainant , Odjeba Washington, who is also the bartender, alleged that the the defendant who was in the company of his friends, had initially called for 40 bottles of the wine.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 285 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him in pidgin English.

Magistrate A.A. Adesanya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adesanya adjourned the case until Dec. 17, for mention. (NAN)

