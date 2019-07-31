Teenager docked for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

A 17-year-old secondary school student (name withheld) was on Tuesday arraigned at an Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the teenager was charged with a count of defilement.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the teenager committed the offence on June 29 at Oduroye Street in Ile Epo, Oke Odo community at Ojo, near Lagos.

Emuerhi said the defendant unlawfully defiled his neighbour’s daughter.

The chief magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 7. (NAN)

