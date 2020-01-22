Teenager, 2 others docked over destruction of rice farm

  1. Home
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

Three men, including a teenager, have been charged before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court over unlawful destruction and malicious damage of a rice farm.

The accused persons: Nafiu Mohammed, 20; Mohammed Audu, 20; and Bumba Karba, 17, allegedly grazed their cattle on the farm located at Okemesi Ekiti, with others still at large on January 7 and caused massive destruction to produce on the land. The police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, said the total damage caused by the accused person to the farm belonging to the complainant, Olusola Sanni was N4.5 million. The accused however pleaded not guilty. Upon their application for bail, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until February 24, 2020 for hearing.

 

