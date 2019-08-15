TECNO launches 1st smart feature phone to run on KaiOS

ADVERTISEMENT

TECNO Mobile on Thursday launched its latest 3G phone named ‘Tecno T901,’ the first of its device to run on KaiOS, the leading mobile operating system for smart feature phones.

The company in a statement today said the launch “is a significant step for both companies in closing the digital divide by bringing users–previously inhibited by device affordability–online for the first time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the launch, the Managing Director of TECNO Mobile, Stephen Ha, said: “with the arrival of T901 powered by KaiOS, users gain access to apps such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps, and others on an affordable TECNO smart feature phone for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The phone also supports GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3G, with significant network speed growth and better anti-signal interference performance as well as faster signal reception in call mode than those in 2G.

“T901 also comes equipped with the Google Assistant, allowing users to operate the device with their voice.

“With all these features, TECNO is practicing our commitment to allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities.”

Also commenting, Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies, noted that “launching with TECNO is a significant milestone for both our companies.”

He added: “The digital divide in Africa remains large, and we’re thrilled to be working side-by-side with TECNO to eliminate it. Visit any African city and you will understand how important TECNO is on the continent, with stores on nearly every corner; we can’t wait to see the KaiOS-enabled T901 show up in all of these outlets.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App