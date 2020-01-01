Techpoint Build Awards: Nominations open for best startups in Nigeria

Nominations have begun for the Techpoint Africa’s inaugural award for best tech start-ups in Nigeria.
The Founder and CEO, Techpoint Africa, Adewale Yusuf, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos.
According to him, “we will be hosting Techpoint’s first awards ceremony in the 5 years since we launched. Nominations are now open to vote for your favourite startups in Nigeria.”
He said categories opened for nominations include:
Best Nigerian App (Users’ choice) – 2015 to 2020
New Startup of the Year – Jan 2019 to Jan 2020
Most Outstanding Startup Driving Financial Inclusion – 2015 to 2020
Most Outstanding Mobility Startup – 2015 to 2020
Most Outstanding Logistics Startup – 2015 to 2020
Most Outstanding Electronic Payments Startup – 2015 to 2020
Most Outstanding Agro-crowdfunding Startup – 2015 to 2020
Big Tech Company Most Supportive of the Startup Ecosystem – 2015 to 2020
Most Active VC – 2015 to 2020
“The most polled startups in each category will be shortlisted to go through a rigorous selection process involving a panel of independent judges. More details to come later but you can start nominating now,” he added.
He urged the public to submit their nominations on its designated platform.