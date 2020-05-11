Technological evolution key to humanity progress- Huawei

ADVERTISEMENT

The key to progress of humanity is to lay foundation for constant technological evolution, President, Huawei Southern Africa Region, Chen Lei, has said.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of this year, organisations across the planet began to shift into action. But as critical as it was to react appropriately, it has also been important to proactively prepare for the next phase, Lei said in a statement.

“At Huawei, we’re aware of the massive effect of the pandemic as well as how seriously communities would be affected. However, we’re also conscious that as well as protecting lives, we need to help lay the foundation for the next stage of society’s technological advancement – the Fourth Industrial Revolution”, he said.

He said Huawei understands that ICT has a great role to play in terms of keeping humanity connected during lockdown, quarantine and social isolation. But technology is also fundamental to economic recovery for Africa, he added.

“Now that we’ve spent several weeks with shuttered schools and locked-down business, our conversation is turning to how to reopen the economy. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the way to do that is not to rush back to the same busy, concentrated work and social environments we had before.”

He said Huawei would continue using our core information and communication capabilities to support Africa’s epidemic control efforts.

