Technicians commend Ganduje over empowerment programme

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of Kano chapter of Nigerian Automobile Technician Association (NATA) has expressed gratitude to Kano state government over its involvement in series of empowerment programmes.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony of 60 youths trained on heavy duty vehicles repairs and maintenance sponsored by the Kano state government held at government house, former Adviser to the state governor on Mechanical and Automobile Affairs, Engr Idris Hassan stated that automobile sector in the state had never had it so good than during the tenure of Governor Ganduje.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said from the governor’s first tenure in 2015 to date, over 500 youths were trained and empowered by the association and that uplifted members of the association skills and capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

In his address, the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said that the trained youths would receive a starter pack which includes tools and N50, 000 each, adding that, another batch of 140 youths would soon be enrolled again for the same training.

“This administration has invested heavily in the training of youth on skill acquisition and empowerment. We have trained and empowered over 500 youths including women on automobile repair. As I speak to you, 200 are currently undergoing training at PAN in Kaduna,” Ganduje said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App