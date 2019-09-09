Tech incubation centers to provide jobs for youths – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government’s Technological Incubation Centres established across the country will supply the labour for new investments envisaged to come into the country in the nearest future, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said.

Dr. Onu disclosed this during the commissioning of the Technological Incubation Centre in Lafia, Nasarawa State at the weekend.

Dr. Onu said the newly established Incubation Centres will help business/entrepreneur startups, from micro levels to small, medium and eventually to large business enterprises.

“This Centre will help produce the next generation of Dangotes and international business men in Nigeria’’, the minister said.

The Incubation Centre, he added, is an important institute which the ministry is using to commercialize research findings.

Earlier, the Director General of the National Board for Technological Incubation, Dr. Mohammed Jibrin, said the Technological Incubation Centre is a key government intervention programme to fight unemployment ravaging the country.

