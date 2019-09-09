  1. Home
  2. IT World
  3. Tech incubation centers to provide jobs for youths – FG
ADVERTISEMENT

Tech incubation centers to provide jobs for youths – FG

By Zakariyya Adaramola Published Date

The Federal Government’s Technological Incubation Centres established across the country will supply the labour for new investments envisaged to come into the country in the nearest future, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said.

Dr. Onu disclosed this during the commissioning of the Technological Incubation Centre in Lafia, Nasarawa State at the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Onu said the newly established Incubation Centres will help business/entrepreneur startups, from micro levels to small, medium and eventually to large business enterprises.

“This Centre will help produce the next generation of Dangotes and international business men in Nigeria’’, the minister said.

The Incubation Centre, he added, is an important institute which the ministry is using to commercialize research findings.

Earlier, the Director General of the National Board for Technological Incubation, Dr. Mohammed Jibrin, said the Technological Incubation Centre is a key government intervention programme to fight unemployment ravaging the country.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.