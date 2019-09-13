Tech firms endow school children with digital skills

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial software and human capital management firm, SystemSpecs, and TechQuest STEM Academy, non-profit Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics educator have trained children on emerging digital skills in game design, robotics, web design and animation.

The 14 participants selected from seven states, were between the ages of five and 15. They were at the training tagged ‘Remita Coding Camp’, which held in Lagos recently.

A participant, Oduse Ilerioluwa-kinye, an SS 2 student of Queens’ College, Yaba, described the coding programme as highly innovative.

She said she learnt how to build games, how to create and style websites using html as well as learnt digital electronics, making sirens, traffic light using ARDUINO BOARD.

“We also learnt how to build robots and program them to move,” she added, expressing her desire to become a robotic engineer because “artificial intelligence will rule the world soon”.

The Managing Director of SystemSpecs, Mr. John Obaro, stressed the need to expose the younger generation to emerging skills in the technology space, noting that everything about the present time is technology.

“We feel fulfilled that as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), we were able to add value to these young lives and encourage them to embrace technology,” he noted. While he expressed that Nigeria is not doing badly as it is no longer on the list of consumers of technology, he noted that some individuals and groups are coming up with innovative ideas in Nigeria.

“Many of our young people are coming out with innovative ideas while foreign investments are coming into the country to support a number of start-ups and also to upscale some SMEs in the technology space,” he added.

Remita is the e-payments and e-collections platform developed by SystemSpecs. It is a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) licensed platform, developed in Nigeria to help organisations and individuals receive and make payments.

