Tebas fears Neymar return would damage La Liga image

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he would rather Neymar does not return to La Liga if he cannot improve his behaviour.

Neymar left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee of 222 million euros in August 2017, but could make a surprise move back to Camp Nou this summer.

“In my opinion if Neymar behaves better, he can be a great player,” Tebas told Spanish radio station Onda Cero late Sunday.

“But I think behaviour and the values that we set as a competition are also very important. I prefer another type of player.

“Neymar is a great player, but if the example off the pitch is not correct, then to be honest I’d prefer him not to come to the Spanish league.”

Neymar has denied allegations he raped a woman in Paris and last month attempted to prove his innocence by making public what he claims is an exchange of messages between them.

