Teachers professional exam suspended in Ibadan over “unruly behaviour”

This year’s Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) for teachers at a computer-based testing centre in Ibadan has been suspended over unruly behaviour.

Sonny Echono, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, announced the suspension of the PQE CBT centre at the University of Ibadan (UI) following what he described as unruly behaviour of the candidates.

The PQE was introduced in 2017 for teachers and only those who passed the written examination were certified qualified to teach in the country.

This year, it is being held across 47 computer based testing centres nationwide, with more than 69,000 candidates sitting exams.

“From the report from Ibadan, the system has some little lapses that is why the CBT was cancelled and we are working toward looking for another day for the exam to be fixed.

“There is improvement in the logistics as observed. Candidates images appears on the computer screen which make it difficult for exam malpractice or cheating.

“It is easy for the exam monitoring officials to confirm that the candidate sitting for the exam is actually the person with the identity,” he said.

According to him, the Dec. 31 deadline to end quackery in teaching profession in Nigeria still stands.

