Teacher shortage reaches all-time low

ADVERTISEMENT

The Register, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye yesterday said schools in most states are having teacher shortages of epic proportions.

He made the statement after inspecting candidates for the Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said teacher shortage in some schools was alarming to the extent that some states haven’t recruited teachers in ten years.

He said “there are schools with between 1 and 4 teachers only in some states. Sub-Saharan countries are having a shortage of 7 million teachers and Nigeria carries the largest number.”

He said over 69,000 teachers wrote the exam in 47 centres across the country, more than the 67,000 candidates that took the exam between 2017 and 2019 saying the exercise at Ibadan Centre was postponed due “unruly” behaviour.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Architect Sunny Echono said teachers who haven’t got a professional certificate from TRCN would not be allowed to teach from January next year. He said the government would ensure that only effective teachers take classes.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App