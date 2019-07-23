  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Teacher rapes student inside biology lab, court told
ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher rapes student inside biology lab, court told

By . . Published Date

A 28-year-old teacher, Idowu Daniel, was on Monday remanded in prison by an Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old secondary school student.

The chief magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. She adjourned the case until Oct. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, who lives at Abule-Egba area of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the defendant, on June 27 at 9.25am unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his student in the Biology Laboratory at Anastasia Comprehensive College, Abule-Egba, Ikeja.

“The teacher lured the student into the school’s Biology lab and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her,”’ the prosecutor said.

The offence, he said, contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. The section prescribes 14 years imprisonment for defilement, if found guilty. (NAN)

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.