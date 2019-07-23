Teacher rapes student inside biology lab, court told

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old teacher, Idowu Daniel, was on Monday remanded in prison by an Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old secondary school student.

The chief magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. She adjourned the case until Oct. 21.

The defendant, who lives at Abule-Egba area of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the defendant, on June 27 at 9.25am unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his student in the Biology Laboratory at Anastasia Comprehensive College, Abule-Egba, Ikeja.

“The teacher lured the student into the school’s Biology lab and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her,”’ the prosecutor said.

The offence, he said, contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. The section prescribes 14 years imprisonment for defilement, if found guilty. (NAN)

