TCN threatens to revoke power substation contract in Jigawa

The Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Guru Muhammad, on Thursday threatened to revoke the contract for the construction of Gagarawa national grid substation in Jigawa state, owing to a poor job being done by the contractor handling the project.

Muhammad disclosed this while inspecting the progress of job at the power substation in Gagarawa, the headquarters of Gagarawa LGA.

The MD, who did not give the name of the company handling the project, directed the contractor to appear before him in order to determine whether he would be able to complete the project on scheduled.

“We will revoke the contract if the contractor cannot deliver as specified. The contract was awarded at the cost of N472 million since 2011.

“I’ve directed the contractor to appear before me within 24 hours. If we discover that he will not be able to deliver in accordance to the contract terms, we will revoke the contract. We will take over and complete it in two months time.

“The failure of DisCos to invest in the sector is sabotaging federal government’s effort to provide stable power supply in the country,” he said.

