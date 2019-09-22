  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TCN set to supply Eko Atlantic City 1,000mw from national grid
ADVERTISEMENT

TCN set to supply Eko Atlantic City 1,000mw from national grid

By Agency report Published Date

The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, says it has set machinery in motion to supply Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, 1,000 megawatts of power from the grid under its Eligible Customers arrangement.

The Managing Director of TCN, Dr Usman Mahammed, made this known during his tour of the city in Victoria Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahammed said: “We have conducted a study under which we want to supply Eko Atlantic City directly from the grid.

“The study shows that gradually, the energy required by the city will be closed to 1,000mw, but it will take a long time before we reach that stage.

“At present, we will connect them to about 300mw; but, I think we will grow up to 1,000mw gradually.

“All arrangements that will make it reach 1,000mw is what we are putting in place,” he said.

The managing director said that the city would be connected to the grid under the Eligible Customer arrangements of former Minister of Power, Work and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.