TCN set to supply Eko Atlantic City 1,000mw from national grid

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, says it has set machinery in motion to supply Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, 1,000 megawatts of power from the grid under its Eligible Customers arrangement.

The Managing Director of TCN, Dr Usman Mahammed, made this known during his tour of the city in Victoria Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahammed said: “We have conducted a study under which we want to supply Eko Atlantic City directly from the grid.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“The study shows that gradually, the energy required by the city will be closed to 1,000mw, but it will take a long time before we reach that stage.

“At present, we will connect them to about 300mw; but, I think we will grow up to 1,000mw gradually.

“All arrangements that will make it reach 1,000mw is what we are putting in place,” he said.

The managing director said that the city would be connected to the grid under the Eligible Customer arrangements of former Minister of Power, Work and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App