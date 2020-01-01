TCN reports substation fault in Kaduna, outage in areas

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported a fault involving an underground cable connecting 60MVA 132/33kV transformer and its grounding transformer in Kakuri transmission substation in Kaduna metropolis.

It said the fault was caused by a fire incident that affected the grounding transformer, resulting in the temporal disconnection of power supply to three feeders; namely Arewa, UNTL and Ungwan Boro feeders in the town.

A statement by the TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said efforts were ongoing by TCN engineers to quickly restore supply to the affected feeders in the evening of Wednesday, by reconnecting supply through another 60MVA transformer in the substation.

Meanwhile, it said there was enough power at Kakuri Substation to ensure that all affected customers of Kaduna Electric are reconnected to normal supply.

“The said customers would therefore, experience only a few hours of power outage for today while TCN diverts the load to another transformer,” it noted.

TCN is equally mobilizing to replace the affected grounding transformer to maintain reserve at the substation, even as it arranges to repair the faulty grounding transformer.

