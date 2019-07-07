TCN, Phase-3 contract feud threatens national grid

ADVERTISEMENT

The termination of a 15 year old year concession agreement entered into between the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Phase 3 Telecom Limited which has put the two organizations on collision course is impacting negatively on the stability of the national grid, Daily Trust on Sunday reports.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is successor of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) while Phase 3 Telecom Limited is an independent fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications services provider.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TCN had signed an agreement on March 20, 2006 with Phase 3 to design, build finance and operate its fibre optical cable telecommunication infrastructure.

Although the agreement was aimed at improving power supply and revenue generation, according to its terms, checks by Daily Trust on Sunday show that the continued bickering between the two companies is making it difficult for an effective monitoring and controlling scheme for the national grid network.

ADVERTISEMENT

A copy of the agreement exclusively obtained by Daily Trust on Sunday reads in part: “It is the intention of TCN to develop, upgrade and commercialize its existing and proposed fibre optic network facilities to provide a cost effective telecommunications infrastructure for a more efficient attainment of its corporate goals and to generate additional income…”

It further states: “Phase 3 is willing to design, build, finance and operate TCN’s telecommunications infrastructure to meet the needs of the latter, for a period of fifteen (15) years and subsequently transfer the infrastructure back to TCN.”

But in a letter dated August 30, 2017 and addressed to the management of Phase 3 Telecoms Limited, the TCN cancelled the agreement citing breach of contract terms as well as conflict of interest. This is even as Phase 3 Telecom Limited has repeatedly denied alleged violation of the agreement terms and is insisting on the ownership of the fibre optic infrastructure.

In cancelling the concession contract it had with Phase3 Telecoms and Alheri Engineering Company Limited TCN alleged that the firms underperformed and had paid only $3.5 million of the $40m concession fee since they took over the assets in 2006.

Former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Raji Fashola had in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari dated October 31, 2017 with reference number FMP\OPS\05\1 faulted the process of the concession, pointing out the breach of agreement as well as conflict of interest in the entire transactions.

The Minister had said that going ahead with the concession would affect the stability, optimization and continued expansion of the national grid.

“The Concessionaires were to pay a concession fee of $40million each for the use of TCN’s asset to service their customers. The concession fee was not just for the right of way upon which the transmission lines are constructed, but also for the use of the fiber optic network which was built by TCN along with the transmission lines. The agreement also provided for shelter fees of 2.5 per cent on gross revenue.

“Since 2006, Phase3 and Alheri have paid only $2million and $3.5million concession fees respectively”, the letter read.

The TCN had also blamed various system collapses of the power grid to the use of the fibre optics on the transmission towers for telecommunication services rather than for real-time grid monitoring through a robust Systems Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

The country’s national power grid had experienced a system collapse on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 leading to reduced load allocations to the distribution companies (DisCos). At about 5:29am the following day (Thursday, May 9, 2019), the grid collapsed again, compounding the nation’s energy woes.

Checks by Daily Trust on Sunday revealed that Nigeria’s power grid has collapsed up to six times in 2019. In January alone, the country’s power grid collapsed twice while at least two major collapses were said to be recorded in April.

It was also gathered that the battle over the ownership of the fiber optics infrastructure, which has since shifted to the court, is frustrating the efforts of the TCN in stabilizing the national grid in order to deliver electricity to Nigerians.

This much was confirmed by senior Manager, Communication at TCN, Engineer Ahmed Chukwudi Ihedioha, in an interview with Daily Trust on Sunday.

“In recent times the way the concession contract is going it seems to be frustrating our network management system. The concessioners are laying absolute claim to the fibre which is making it absolutely difficult for us to have fibre optic cables to manage our SCADA telecoms and at the same time control and supervise our sub-stations.

“This obviously has a huge negative impact on the entire transmission network. This is why it makes it a little bit difficult for us today to be able to see what is happening in one end of the country in our network to address such issues before they lead to outbreak of collapse.”

Today we have not been able to establish an effective monitoring and controlling scheme for the entire network. Today the SCADA (System Control and Data Acquisition) is underperforming; the telecoms infrastructure is not also performing all tied to the fact that we don’t have a 100 percent control of the fibre optic network”, Ihedioha said.

Another management staff of TCN privy to the situation said in March 2018, a system collapse on the national grid that cut short over 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity was traced to the activities of Phase 3 telecom on several 330KV lines of TCN in the Lagos region.

However, Phase3 Telecom Limited has insisted that the concession agreement it signed with the TCN in 2006 is still valid.

The Chief Operating Officer of Phase 3 Telecom, Olusola Teniola said the TCN violated the concession agreement failing to build towers adding that an attempt by the TCN to terminate the contract had been halted through an interlocutory injunction.

“The contract is not terminated. There was an attempt to do that which the court has halted. What has happened is that the contract has not been fully carried out on the side of TCN and there are other changes that have happened in the industry that resorted in the need for a review of the contract.

“The previous management of TCN had agreed to that need before the new management came and halted that process”, Teniola said.

Insisting that it was the TCN that violated the concession agreement by failing to build additional towers, Teniola said: “If TCN had built towers under the program we wouldn’t be here discussing this. Those fibres that they built would have belonged to Phase 3. But because they didn’t build those towers the return on investment as built in the contract was not viable anymore. So there is no way we would have been able to pay the concession fee as expected because there was no longer return on investment.”

He said Phase 3 was open to dialogue with TCN on the matter adding that the According to him the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission was also involved in this matter.

“It had cause to get parties to come together, appoint an independent auditor to verify the claims of the concession, including Alheri Engineering about the changes in the market, drop in prices and so on. The auditor came out with a report, including TCN. So all parties have been mandated to go and use that report to do a new contract”, he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App