TCN insists DisCos not taking full electricity allocation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday said the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) are not taking the full energy allocated to them according to the prevailing Multi Year tariff Order (MYTO) 2015.

In a statement on Thursday, TCN faulted an earlier claim of Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) denying any form of energy load rejection by 10 DisCos that are its members.

The MYTO allocation is a percentage of electricity on the grid that is made available to all the DisCos. The DisCos could nominate what they can off-take out of the MYTO allocation for the next day, but they may consume less or higher than that.

The transmission company, through its Independent System Operator (ISO) arm, manages the data for daily operation in the electricity industry.

It said ANED had misinterpreted energy load rejection analysis in a recent media report.

According to it, the ANED claims that there was no load rejection by DisCos and that TCN has not been able to deliver the volume of power demanded daily by each DisCo were not true.

TCN gave instance of Kano Disco where on 22nd of August, 2019, the Disco nominated to take 310.60 megawatts (MW) while the MYTO allocation to Kano Disco was 359.38MW. It only took 154.17MW, leaving a total of 205.21MW representing 57.10% of MYTO allocation to it unutilized.

Similarly, Kaduna DisCo on the same day requested 280.00MW while MYTO allocation to them, was 359.38MW, but the DisCo only took 166.52MW from TCN substations, leaving 192.86MW (53%) MYTO allocation unutilized.

