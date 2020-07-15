TCN builds 5 substations in Abuja to boost power supply

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it is constructing five power substations in Abuja towards boosting bulk power supply in Abuja and its environs for years ahead.

The Project Manager for the French development Agency (AFD) funded projects at TCN, Engr. Jane Okemini, disclosed this when members of the Senate Committee on Power toured the ongoing power transmission project sites in Abuja.

Engr. Okemini said the Abuja Feeding Scheme project was meant to boost bulk power delivery within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by providing a third source of supply.

At the New Apo site where a 330 kilovolt (KV) transmission substation is being built, Okemini said: “The essence of the project is to bring in a third feeding point into Abuja and it is coming from Lafia to this substation which is under construction.

“From here we are going to have three outgoing lines, one to Apo, one to Kuje and the third to Lokogoma. So, after the project, Abuja will be on ring-fence at the 132KV transmission level. This gives flexibility in service delivery.

“It will make it possible for us to move from one line to another if a problem occurs in any of the lines. At the end of the project, Abuja will be on supply 24/7 hours,” Okemini said.

While conducting the committee members round the project sites, the Executive Director of the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) at TCN, Engr. Victor Adewumi, said TCN was executing the project ahead of the power needs of the capital city.

“TCN is also building 132KV substations at Dawaki and Lugbe parts of Abuja, making it five substation projects being delivered simultaneously,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswam, lauded the efforts of TCN for planning ahead.

“The essence of the oversight is to monitor and make sure that we are satisfied with what the TCN is doing. And to ensure a seamless power delivery not only in Abuja but also in the whole country

“At least now, we are satisfied that the projects are ongoing and the period given, we will be able to meet up with the two years completion period,” Suswam noted.

