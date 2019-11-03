TCN attracts $1.66bn, plans massive raise in power transmission

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Gur Mohammed has said with proper planning, the firm has attracted $1.66 billion to raise bulk power wheeling capacity from 8,100 megawatts (MW).

Mr Mohammed disclosed this during an electricity awareness walk ahead of the 14th General Assembly of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) holding from Monday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the walk hosted by TCN and Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (MESL), Mohammed who is also the Chairman, Executive Board of WAPP said, “Despite all the problems that we think we have, this government has done a lot of good job for this country.

“TCN did a 20 Year Least Cost Transmission Expansion Plan which is the first time in Nigeria and established the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) which attracted over $1.66 billion from international donors.”

He said transmission rose from 5,000MW to 8,100MW in December 2018; distribution from 3,500MW in 2015 to 5,375MW in February 2019, and generation rose from 4,000MW to 7,500MW. “So we have moved but we have not moved the way it’s supposed to be and that’s why people are frustrated by our action,” Mohammed noted.

He also sensitised members of the public on what they must avoid. “Every Nigerian must understand that they are contributing to either the successful development of the sector or the failure. If you are building under the right of way, you encourage vandalism and if you consume electricity without paying, you are contributing to the problem of the sector,” he noted.

The WAPP Executive Board Chairman called for support from the public and government to improve the power sector of Nigeria saying, “There is need however, to sustain investment into the sector especially in distribution segment, careful investment planning, regulatory consistency and transparency. The need to fix the power sector must be treated through a nonpartisan consensus. We must believe that we need to fix the power sector,” Mohammed noted.

The Managing Director of MESL, Engr. Lamu Audu on his part said, “We want to assure the Nigerian public and particularly the electricity consumers that we are ready and fit to provide reliable and affordable electricity. All we are looking up to is the government’s support because the workers are ready.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App