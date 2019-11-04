TCN attracts $1.66bn, plans massive raise in power transmission

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Gur Mohammed has said with proper planning, the firm has attracted $1.66 billion to raise bulk power wheeling capacity from 8,100 megawatts (MW).

Mr Mohammed disclosed this at the weekend during an electricity awareness walk ahead of the 14th General Assembly of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) holding from today in Abuja.

At the walk hosted by TCN and Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (MESL), Mohammed who is also the Chairman, Executive Board of WAPP said, “Despite all the problems that we think we have, this government has done a lot of good job for this country.”

He said transmission rose from 5,000MW to 8,100MW in December 2018; distribution from 3,500MW in 2015 to 5,375MW in February 2019, and generation rose from 4,000MW to 7,500MW.

