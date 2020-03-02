TB: USAID to support treatment of 1.2m Nigerians

  1. Home
The United States Agency for International Development has promised to support the Federal Government in treating 1.2 million Nigerians suffering from tuberculosis.

USAID Nigeria Mission Director, Stephen Haykin, said this in Abuja yesterday during the close out dissemination of  the organisation’s tuberculosis activity called  Challenge TB.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2018 pledged that 1.2 million Nigerians would be under TB treatment by 2022.

Haykin said the support would be provided under the ‘Global Accelerator to End Tuberculosis.

