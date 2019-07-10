Tax Appeal Tribunal resolves 42 cases worth N288.bn, $5.41bn in 8months

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) has resolved 42 cases worth N288.1bn and $5.41bn since the inauguration of the tribunal some eight months ago.

Giving a breakdown of the TAT activities between November 2018 and June 2019, the Coordinating Secretary, Tax Appeal Tribunal, Mr. Muhammad Lawal Abubakar, said the appeals were either resolved mutually or through judgment.

Mr. Abubakar who spoke at the retreat and workshop organised by TAT held in Abuja yesterday however noted that it is “pertinent to note that some of the resolved cases are at various stages of settlement or recovery while some might probably go on appeal at the Federal High Court.”

The retreat had the theme “towards reforming the TAT for effective and efficient tax dispute resolution in Nigeria.”

According the Coordinating Secretary the “new appeals filed between November 2018 – June 2019 stands at 62 with disputed tax value of N71.7bn and $19.5 million.’’

He added that the “appeals resolved mutually or through judgment are 42 forty with disputed tax value of N 288.1bn, $5.41bn. However, it is pertinent to note that some of the resolved cases are at various stages of settlement or recovery while some might probably go on appeal at the Federal High Court.”

He also said the “appeals struck out for other reasons such as lack of diligent prosecution or discontinuance by parties, etc are 66 with disputed tax value of N22.03bn and $1.06bn.”

