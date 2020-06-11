Task force intercepts Indian hemp truck in Abaji

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint task force of the COVID -19 enforcement team has intercepted a truck loaded with 174 bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

In a statement, the spokesman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the truck was intercepted by operatives of the task force enforcing COVID-19 restriction on interstate movement.

DSP Manzah said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who is the chairman of the joint task force team, while inspecting the recovered exhibits at the command’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday, commended the operatives for vigilance and encouraged them to sustain the tempo.

According to him, the truck was transporting the illicit drug from Auchi, Edo State, to Zamfara State and that the suspects used tiles to conceal it.

Manzah added that, “The FCT Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspects and the exhibits be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.”

