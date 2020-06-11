  1. Home
Task force intercepts Indian hemp truck in Abaji

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah   
Four suspects being paraded at the FCT Police Command in Abuja with alleged sacks of concealed Indian hemp, after the COVID -19 joint taskforce team intercepted their truck in Abaji on Tuesday

A joint task force of the COVID -19 enforcement team has intercepted a truck loaded with 174 bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

In a statement, the spokesman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the truck was intercepted by operatives of the task force enforcing COVID-19 restriction on interstate movement.

DSP Manzah said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who is the chairman of the joint task force team, while inspecting the recovered exhibits at the command’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday, commended the operatives for vigilance and encouraged them to sustain the tempo.

According to him, the truck was transporting the illicit drug from Auchi, Edo State, to Zamfara State and that the suspects used tiles to conceal it.

Manzah added that, “The FCT Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspects and the exhibits be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.”

