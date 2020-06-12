Task Force inaugurated for rehabilitation, concession of national stadium Surulere

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare on Tuesday inaugurated a Task Force to verify the businesses in the National Stadium, Surulere ahead of its reopening.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Dare also mandated the Task Force to complete its verification assignment in three weeks.

“Today, I inaugurated the Task Force on the verification of the businesses in the National Stadium Surulere.

“This is a first step towards the reopening of the stadium but also meant to restore some sanity to the stadium ahead of the concession.

“The Task Force which has 3 weeks to complete its assignment will screen all occupants and also identify all illegal structures within the Stadium. The screening and activities of the Task Force will be done in accordance with the rule and law and will be uncompromising.

“In January this year, the Ministry began the process of verification by issuing forms to all businesses within the stadium premises. The Task Force will afford them all to present necessary documentation as the Ministry commences the long journey to restore the Stadium.

“Government’s plan to fully concession the Surulere Stadium in a PPP arrangement is ongoing, even as the Ministry seeks to commence some renovation works. It is a sporting infrastructure built by the government and not a Mall or business premises,” he tweeted.

The committee headed by the Permanent Secretary Mr Gabriel Aduda is made up of 13 members drawn from the Ministry and the organized private sector.

The National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos was built in 1972 to host the second All Africa Games.

