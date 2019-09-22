Task force cautions security agents against violation of traffic rules

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Ministerial Traffic Control Task Team has cautioned security agents against violation of traffic rules on the ever busy Nyanya-Keffi road.

Chairman of the ministerial traffic control task team, Mr Ikharo Attah, stated this at the Maiden Inter-Security and Traffic Agencies meeting, on Sunday in Abuja.

Attah also enjoined the security agents on essential duties to cooperate and support the task team to rid the Nyanya-Keffi route of traffic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT Minister, Mohammad Musa Bello, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 set up a 10-man committee, to evacuate the traders on the road corridors to ensure free flow of traffic on the Nyanya axis, following endless appeal from commuters that ply the route daily.

He said that the controlling traffic situation on Nyanya-Keffi route should not be a one man affair, adding that it required a collective effort of all those that ply the area.

According to him, if all motorists, especially the uniform men, cooperate by obeying the rules, the issue will be easily addressed.

“Some of the officials of military and paramilitary agencies are doing well especially the military, so there is need for others too, to support them.

“We cannot succeed in addressing the gridlock on the ever-busy Nyanya-Keffi route without the support of all stakeholders. Everyone must see himself as a key player in the exercise” he said.

He said free flow of traffic on the Nyanya-Keffi route could be addressed if uniform men heed to traffic rules. (NAN)

