Task before Jigawa Governor

Campaigns and elections have come and gone. What remains now is governance. Jigawa governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru is planning to constitute his new cabinet anytime from now for the second tenure in office for another four years term (2019 – 2023). In-Sha-Allah

The agitations and expectations of Jigawa citizens is to see Jigawa progressing and to be candid, governor Badaru’s second term success depend on his new cabinet to constitute (commissioners and other appointees).

About 13 commissioners are expected to be reappointed or appointed into Badaru’s new cabinet. Your Excellency, you must always remember that life needs careful planning because he who fails to plan will definitely plan to fail.

Sir, I hope and pray you will make a sober reflection and do your best to meet people expectations. Am not saying you can perform miracles over night. No doubt you will make mistakes but the important thing is to learn from such mistakes. You should always learn from the attitude of people. The world itself is an institution of learning.

The state no doubt, since you took over the mantle of leadership in 2015, there are areas that need serious attention. There is a great need to accelerate the level of development in areas like: education, health, economy, security and human development etc and this solely depend on the competent and dedicated team you will chose to be able to assist you in this onerous task.

Excellency, to this regard there are some heads of ministries, agencies and parastatals etc that deserve not to be in this present administration because they have performed below average.

Sir, I will be frank with you, if you retain certain people I will finally give up on your government and I have seen a lot of reasons to lose faith because Jigawa is lagging behind and in some other sectors is stagnant because of incompetent people, some places were left vacant some were left for long without replacement and promotion based on merit and these made many things undone, uncompleted, unnoticed, uncelebrated and unappreciated by the general public.

So, you must get and assembly robust team of young, educated, competent, experienced, honest and committed people etc who can turn things around positively and those who have the passion, interest and love for the wellbeing and progress of the people and the state at large so that you can succeed and leave good legacies behind In-Sha-Allah.

His Excellency should bear in mind that all ministries are important but some are more important than others. So more priority should be given to others than others.

Sir, to succeed you must give honest, dedicated, transparent, selfless and genuine leadership. Since the creation of Jigawa in 1993, the state has not had genuine leadership that committed itself to uplifting the standard of living of the downtrodden like what Sule Lamido did. So, hope governor Badaru will as well write his name in gold in the history of Jigawa state.

Lastly, His Excellency should realise that the state can never progress until the citizens have sense of belonging. I wish you Allah’s guidance. May God continue to help and promote Jigawa to live secured, peaceful and move to the great height.

Adamu wtites from Kafin-Hausa Jigawa state

amu3333@yahoo.com

