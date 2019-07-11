Taraba: Tribunal dismisses Danladi’s petition challenging Ishaku’s election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taraba Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Abubakar Danladi.

Danladi and the APC had approached the tribunal to challenge the victory of Governor Darius Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The petitioners claimed that the governor was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast in the election.

They further claimed that the governor’s election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The petitioners further claimed that Ishaku’s election was invalid on the grounds of alleged corrupt practices.

However, in a ruling yesterday, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice M.O. Adewarahe said the petition was dismissed because of the July 5 judgment of the Supreme Court, which upheld the Appeal Court judgment that disqualified Danladi on the grounds of false declaration of age.

