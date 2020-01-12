Taraba: Tivs, Jukuns desert Dananacha as soldiers, Police take charge

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiv and Jukun communities have deserted Dananacha town in Gassol local government area of Taraba state following renewed hostilities between the two ethic groups.

Daily Trust gathered that the two ethic groups have been on each other’s throat since the attempted change of name of the town from Dananacha to Kwararafa which led to violence clash that claimed several lives in November last year.

It was further gathered that the two ethic groups clashed on Saturday but the quick intervention of soldiers and Police had prevented the clash from turning into a full scale war as the two warring factions allegedly mobilized their militias.

Both ethic groups including women and children were said to have deserted the town with Jukuns heading to Wukari area and Tivs moving to Sabongida, Tella, Mutumbiyu and Bali area.

A source in Dananacha, Mallam Habibu Garba, told Daily Trust that the Jukun and Tiv have deserted the town and soldiers and mobile Police are now controlling the area.

When contacted, Police spokesperson in the state, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident, noting that a deputy commissioner of police is now leading Police in the town as peace was restored.

“A deputy commissioner of police is leading operation in the town and there is twenty four hours patrol and peace has been restored in the town now,” DSP David Misal said.

It was however not ascertained the number of casaulty as the police was mute on the number of those killed or injured while the renewed hostilities lasted.

