Taraba: Suspected Tiv militia kill Catholic priest

ADVERTISEMENT

The burnt body of a Catholic priest, Reverend David Bako, who was killed and burnt by suspected Tiv militia along Wukari -Takum road on Wednesday morning has been found at the scene where he and other commuters were attacked.

The Special Adviser to Taraba governor, Darius Ishaku, Mr Bala Dan Abu, who released photos of the burnt body and vehicle of late Rev. Bako said it was Tiv militia that killed and burnt the body and vehicle of the clergyman.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the clergyman is a Jukun by tribe and was on his way back from Takum where he attended a peace meeting but was attacked and killed.

It was learnt that several people were ambushed and killed by the militia along Wukari -Takum road.

Daily Trust gathered that following the attacks, motorists have abandoned both Takum -Wukari and Rafin Kada roads located in the southern part of the state.

According to reports from the area, every day, the militia attack and kill innocent people along the road – a situation that forced motorists off the road.

Daily Trust reports that fresh fight between the Tiv and Jukun has erupted in part of Donga and Takum local government areas of the state in which several people lost their lives and houses burnt down armed militia from both sides.

Police spokesperson in Taraba state, DSP David Misal, could not be reached for comment over the killing of the Catholic priest as he did not answer calls made by our reporter.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App