Taraba: Suspected militia attacks Wukari town again

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected militia have again launched an attack inside Wukari town at about 11.30pm Thursday.

Daily Trust learnt that the attackers came on motorcycles and fired several shots inside the town.

It was further gathered that the attackers also burnt some houses and carted away some property.

A source in Wukari, Mr Bulus John, told Daily Trust that there was heavy gunshots from the general hospital area in the town where the attack was launched.

He however said nobody was killed adding that residents were scared as many fled the area.

The chairman of Wukari local government area, Mr Adi Daniel, confirmed to Daily Trust in a telephone interview that some suspected militia launched an attack inside Wukari town at about 11.30pm yesterday.

He however said nobody was killed but the attackers burnt some houses.

He said the attack was repelled and residents are now on guard against further attack in the town.

When contacted, the spokesman for Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, said he was not aware of the attack in Wukari town.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App