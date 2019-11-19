Taraba Speaker hails Gov. Darius Ishaku’s victory at Appeal Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly Mr Abel Diah, has congratulated Gov. Darius Ishaku on his victory at the Appeal court in Abuja.

Diah said that the judgment did not come as a surprise, adding that the appellate court only affirmed the decision of Taraba masses who turned out en masse for the re-election of Ishaku.

He assured the people of the state that the governor would reciprocate their gesture by consolidating on the achievement he has recorded in his first tenure.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Monday, upheld the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which earlier dismissed the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Ishaku during the March 9, gubernatorial election.

The five-member panel of the court led by Justice Chidi Nwanna dismissed the appeal. (NAN)

