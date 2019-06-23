Taraba: Sondi town in Wukari empty after militia attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

Sondi town in Wukari is now empty as residents fled after midnight attacks by suspected militia last Friday.

Daily Trust gathered that more than 100 armed militia stormed the Jukun town and killed some people, though the police said only one person was killed.

It was learnt that the attackers allegedly crossed into the area from Benue state in the night and took residents unaware.

The attacks which lasted till Saturday had trapped many especially women and children in the town.

Soldiers sent from Takum were said to have provided safe passage on Saturday morning to those trapped, just as they are now in Wukari headquarters of the local government.

One of the survivors of the attack, Jibrin Yahaya, told our reporter that the attack was very devastating as many people killed and over 50 houses completely razed down.

He said the authority is downplaying the scope of the attack which include the number of people killed.

He said it is better for Taraba state government to remove politics out of the Jukun/Tiv crisis otherwise the Jukun will continue to lose its people.

He said both Taraba and Benue state governments must find an immediate solution to the crisis, otherwise it will consume everybody.

Mallam Yahaya said it was the soldiers that helped those trapped moved to Wukari adding that the town is almost a ghost town now.

On the attack on Chunko, another Jukun town which was attacked last week, Daily Trust gathered that the attackers not only burned the palace of chief of Chunko and a police station but also cut all economic trees in the town.

Spokesman for the Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the attack on Sondi but said only one person was killed during the attack.

