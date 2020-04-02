Taraba shuts markets, suspends Jum’ah prayers, church services

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed immediate closure of all markets in the state, with effect from April 1, 2020.

The governor, who gave the directives in an address, read by his Deputy Alhaji Haruna Manu yesterday, also suspended Friday Jum’ah prayers and Sunday church services.

He said though no case of coronavirus had been reported in the state, the suspension was part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic to the state.

The governor, however, said those offering essential services such as food items, pharmaceuticals and filling stations, would be allowed to operate.

He also disclosed that two hospitals – Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo and the Specialist Hospital, Jalingo – had been designated as isolation centre.

He said money has been allocated to equip the two centres.

Darius also warned against hoarding or hiking price of food items.

