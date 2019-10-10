Taraba records 100 kidnappings in 9 months – Gov. Ishaku

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov.Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday, said that the state recorded over 100 cases of kidnapping between January and September.

Ishaku disclosed this in Jalingo at a one-day training for the conduct of “Operation Ayem-Akpatuma II“ by the 3 Division,Nigerian Army, Jos.

The governor said that 30 kidnappings were recorded in September alone, adding that victims of kidnapping in the state lost between N200 and N250 million to kidnappers.

The governor said that the state government had provided 26 motorcycles and two Hilux vans to support the effort the Federal Government in fighting crime in the state.

Ishaku said he was confident that the military would tackle the challenge and restore normalcy to crisis areas.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Jos, said that the training was to engender cooperation among security agencies and ensure success of the operation.

Angbazo, who was represented by Brig.-Gen. Briggs Daniel, said that during the operation, criminal elements would be confronted, headlong.

He commended the governor for his support toward achieving the objective of the operation.

Angbazo said that the operation was launched in Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi states simultaneously, to flush out criminals and halt violence of all kinds. (NAN)

