Taraba PDP chairman turbaned Garkuwan Bakundi

Taraba State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Victor Bala Kona, has been turbaned, Garkuwan Bakundi

Mr Bala Kona was turbaned by the Chief of Bakundi, Alhaji Muhammed Misa Gidado, at his palace in Bali, the headquarters of Bakundi chiefdom.

In an address shortly after he was turbaned, the new Garkuwa (defense minister) Mr Victor Bala Kona expressed gratitude to the Chief of Bakundi, Alhaji Muhammed Misa Gidado, for conferring on him one of the highest titles in the chiefdom.

He pledged his loyalty to the paramount leader of Bakundi and the entire people of the chiefdom.

He also assured the Chief of Bakundi, that he will work closely with the palace to bring peace and development.

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku, who was represented at the occasion by the Lamdo Gashaka Alhaji Zubairu Hamangabdo, said the traditional institution has a vital role to play in ensuring peace and development in the their domains.

He assured traditional rulers of continued support. Darius congratulated the new Garkuwa, saying the title conferred on him was because of his contributions to the Bakundi chiefdom.

