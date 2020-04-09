Taraba lifts ban on Jumma’at prayers, church services

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has lifted the ban on Friday’s Jumma’at prayers and church services in the state.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Hassan Mijinyawa, on Thursday night said the ban on large congregation in Mosques and Churches was lifted as part of measures to ease the lockdown burden on residents of the state.

He, however, urged Taraba people to avoid large gatherings and observe social distance directives of the government during their religious prayers or services.

Meanwhile, Governor Ishaku has called on Christians in the state to use the Easter period to pray against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

He also congratulated Christian faithful on the occasion of Easter, an annual festival to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He expressed delight that the state is free from coronavirus and called for continuous prayers to see the state and Nigeria out of the virus pandemic.

