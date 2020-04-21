Taraba govt announces total lockdown over COVID-19 spread

ADVERTISEMENT

Taraba State Government has directed a total lockdown of the state as from 11pm of Wednesday, 21 April, 2020.

The order was announced by the deputy governor of the State, Alhaji Haruna Manu, during a state broadcast on Tuesday.

He said movement of persons and vehicles is banned while directing the police to arrest and prosecute violators.

Manu said mobile courts will be set up to prosecute violators of the lockdown order.

He said road blocks are to be mounted on boundaries between Taraba and all neighbouring states as well all local government areas that shared international boundary with Cameroon.

Manu said Mosques and Church services are suspended until further notice while weeding, naming ceremonies and all large gatherings are banned as well.

People will, however, be allowed to come out only on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm to buy essentially items, according to the government.

The deputy Governnor said the action was necessary because of the increase in number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in neighboring states.

He said the state government will continue to take all necessary actions against the spread of coronavirus into the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said: “As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”

