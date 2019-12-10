Breaking News
Customs intercept N914m sex drugs in Sokoto
  1. Home
  2. Home Front
  3. Taraba Governor’s wife decries gender-based violence, drug abuse
ADVERTISEMENT

Taraba Governor’s wife decries gender-based violence, drug abuse

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date

The wife of Taraba state governor Anna Darius has expressed concern over rate of drug abuse among young people and gender-based violence against women and girls in the state.

She said at a  forum in Jalingo that increasing rates of violence against women and girls as well as drug abuse among Youths in societies across the state is a matter of concern which must be tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darius explained that women should be respected and should be given opportunity in all sphere of life by the society.

She urged victims of gender-based violence to always speaker out and expose perpetrators so that culprits could face the law.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.