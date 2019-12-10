Taraba Governor’s wife decries gender-based violence, drug abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of Taraba state governor Anna Darius has expressed concern over rate of drug abuse among young people and gender-based violence against women and girls in the state.

She said at a forum in Jalingo that increasing rates of violence against women and girls as well as drug abuse among Youths in societies across the state is a matter of concern which must be tackle.

Darius explained that women should be respected and should be given opportunity in all sphere of life by the society.

She urged victims of gender-based violence to always speaker out and expose perpetrators so that culprits could face the law.

