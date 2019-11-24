Taraba governor sues for peace among Kwararafa residents

ADVERTISEMENT

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, has appealed to residents of Kwararafa town in Gassol local government area of the state to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

He was reacting to the crisis that erupted in the town at the weekend between members of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darius, in a statement through his Senior Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala DanAbu, said he was not happy over frequent resort to violence by people who have lived together for decades as good neighbours.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The governor further said that violence is not the right solution for disagreement among people and communities.

“Whatever the issue that may be involved and whatever the depth of the feelings and the issues generated, dialogue remains the best approach,” Darius added.

He further expressed concern about the turn of events in Kwararafa, noting that he had directed security agents to restore peace in the town.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App