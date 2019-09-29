Taraba: Five killed in renewed Tiv/Jukun clash – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Taraba state police command has confirmed that five persons have been killed in a fresh ethnic clash between the Tiv and Jukun in Donga local government area of Taraba.

The spoke person of the command, DSP David Misal, told Daily Trust that following the clash, a Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) was deployed to the affected area to restore peace and order.

He said the DCP is leading a team of policemen to ensure normalcy returns to the area.

Meanwhile, the president of Tiv cultural association in the state, Mr. Goodman Dahida, told Daily Trust that suspected Jukun militia had attacked Tse Akume village and killed 19 people.

He said the entire village was burnt down by the attackers who invaded the village in the morning and set the entire village ablaze.

Dahida said the attack on Tiv community came two days after a ceasefire agreement was signed by stakeholders of Tiv and Jukun in Jalingo during a peace meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor of Taraba state, Alhaji Haruna Manu.

He alleged that the Jukun have violated peace agreement severally since the beginning of hostilities between the Tiv and Jukun on April 1, this year.

“It appears that the Jukun are not ready for peace between them and the Tiv because each time peace agreement was signed, the Jukun launches fresh attacks,” he said.

Similarly, two persons were killed near Joita along Wukari – Zaki – Biam road when suspected Tiv militia fired a short on a passengers’ bus along the road on Saturday.

