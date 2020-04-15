Taraba fish pond feud claims 15 lives

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Taraba State have confirmed that 15 persons were killed during Shomo and Jole ethnic clash in Lau Local Government area of the state.

The Police Spokesperson, DSP David Misal, informed Daily Trust by text message yesterday saying that 100 houses were also burnt down during the clash.

However, a source from the area told our reporter that 24 persons were killed while several others are still missing.

The source said Marmi fishing pond has been at the root of the conflict between the two ethnic groups which comprise fishermen with decades of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Each of the ethnic groups, it was further gathered, is claiming sole ownership of the pond, and hence the continually emerging crises.

The dispute, Daily Trust gathered, has consumed the lives of several persons from both warring ethnic groups leading to a series of court litigations.

An elderly man, Mallam Musa Lau, said there was a time when Taraba government banned fishing activities in the disputed pond for a period of 10 years, but partisan politics influenced reversal of the ban and resumption of fishing engagements.

Mallam Musa said Taraba State government should be bold enough to initiate the formation of a commission to identify the actual group having ownership of the pond to entrust its full possession and control.

He said lives will continue to be lost in hostilities between the groups over ownership of the pond if the Taraba government fails to take a decisive step to resolve the problem.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App